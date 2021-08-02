John Oliver doesn’t have much hope for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

The TV anchor said in a recent segment that the new show, titled And Just Like that... is “never gonna work” in the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all returning respectively as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, but Cattrall has declined to return to the franchise.

“What are you thinking? It’s never gonna work without Kim Cattrall!” Oliver – whose show Last Week Tonight airs on HBO, Sex and the City’s original network – said of the reboot.

“It’s not that any of you are bad. It’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha,” he added.

“And I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha uses penne pasta to describe her new Italian lover’s d***, what is the point?”

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character. She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called Parker “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

And Just Like That... has begun production in New York City. It will be comprised of 10 half-hour episodes and will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”.