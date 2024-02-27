For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Oliver is the latest late-night host to mock Tom Sandoval, taking a swipe at the Vanderpump Rules star’s intelligence.

The Bravo reality personality, 40, was also the butt of Saturday Night Live jokes this weekend after he compared his infamous cheating scandal to OJ Simpson and George Floyd in an interview last week.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the OJ Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?” he said when asked why he believed there was such public outrage toward his on-screen infidelity.

During the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver, 46, made a reference to “pig butchering” – a scam technique in which victims are gradually lured into investing in seemingly legitimate ventures.

“Imagine being the victim of this scam,” the British comedian said, “turning on the news and suddenly learning the shorthand for people in your situation is – the pigs.

“Although, I will say, it could’ve been worse. Pigs are awesome. They are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They are smarter than dogs, most three-year-olds and Tom Sandoval.”

Following the backlash, Sandoval issued an apology, saying: “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the TomTom Bar and Restaurant co-owner also said feels like he “got more hate than Danny Masterson” over the scandal.

In 2023, the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping two women over two decades ago.

Last year, it was revealed that Sandoval was cheating on his partner of nearly 10 years with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

While the drama shook the series and its cast, it did wonders for the show’s ratings as Vanderpump Rules became the most-watched reality show on television.

Sandoval was originally in a longtime relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix before he embarked on a months-long affair with Leviss. Madix and Sandoval split in the wake of the scandal.

Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in its 11th season, premiered on Bravo in 2013. It follows the lives of servers and bartenders working at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR Restaurant and Lounge.