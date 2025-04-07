John Saint Ryan death: Coronation Street actor dies, aged 72

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor John Saint Ryan has died aged 72.

Ryan had a prolific career in TV appearing in the popular soap as well as in supporting roles in some of the biggest programmes in the industry including CSI, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Roar, and Emmerdale. He was also a popular equestrian and horse trainer, working at his ranch in California.

His death was announced by his wife Joyce in a statement posted to Facebook.

"I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3 April,” she wrote.

"We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive.”

His family confirmed there would not be a funeral for the actor to keep in line with his personal wishes.

"We are absolutely heart broken. John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral,” the statement continued.

open image in gallery Whelan has died, aged 72 ( ITV )

"Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life. We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special 'Gentleman' as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days."

Born in Burnley, Lancashire in 1953, Ryan was a martial arts teacher and bookseller in the town before discovering his vocation in acting. He made his official acting debut in 1983 in British TV series GBH, before landing a small role in Emmerdale.

He appeared in stage productions of A Streetcar Named Desire and Far From the Madding Crowd. Ryan appeared as Charlie Whelan in Coronation Street from 1987 to 1993, appearing in a total of 60 episodes of the show. Whelan was the lorry driver boyfriend of Bet Gilroy (Julie Goodyear) before leaving her for Tanya Poole (Eva Pope).

open image in gallery Actor appeared as the love interest of fan favourite Julie Goodyear ( ITV )

He ran a Muay Thai gym in Preston, Lancashire, securing a role as a stunt double for Sean Connery in The Medicine Man in 1992.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ryan opened the Red Rose Ranch in California, where he moved in the 1990s. He raised, boarded, and sold horses at the ranch, training animals and riders in dressage and western riding.

He had three sons with his wife, Joyce, including Emmy-winning lighting director on The Voice, Samuel Barker. He was an avid supporter of Burnley Football Club throughout his life.