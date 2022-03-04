Game of Thrones star John Stahl has died aged 68.

The Scottish actor died on the Isle of Lewis on 2 March. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

News of Stahl’s death was confirmed by his agent, who described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

Fans of the HBO fantasy drama will recognise Stahl from his role as Rickard Karstark. He appeared in five episodes of Game of Thrones.

Stahl – who was from Sauchie in Clackmannanshire – is also known for his performance as Tom “Inverdarroch” Kerr in the long-running British soap Take the High Road.

The actor was also a theatre regular, having appeared in performances at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

Following news of his death, the Scottish screenwriter Peter May (Squadron and Machair) remembered Stahl fondly.

“Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in Take The High Road,” said May.

“Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide, Australia, for a fun reunion. RIP John.”

Writer Ian Rankin – who is best known for his Inspector Rebus novels – said he had hoped to work with Stahl again.

The actor starred in Rankin’s 2018 play Long Shadows, delivering a performance that the writer described as “terrifying and charismatic”.

The National Theatre of Scotland also paid tribute to the late actor, writing: “We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays.

“His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Stahl is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.