John Stamos says he drank a bottle of wine hours after DUI to ‘forget what happened’

John Stamos has revealed further details about his 2015 arrest for driving under the influence, recalling: “When I did get the DUI… I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened.”

The Full House actor added: “And I never sobered up.”

Soon after his arrest, Stamos travelled to Canada to film his part in 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

“When you sober up you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking,” Stamos told People. “So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.”

Last month, Stamos told interviewer Willie Geist that his DUI arrest had been a life-changing moment.

“It changed everything,” said Stamos. “I got in my car like a fool, and I was not sober. I was driving around Beverly Hills. And looking back at it I was like: ‘Oh my God, I could’ve killed somebody. Horrible day.’”

John Stamos attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at in 2022 (Getty Images)

Following his arrest, he went to rehab and “got my stuff together,” according to his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which was published on 24 October.

“And I realised that everything that I wanted in life was not happening,” Stamos said. “You know, yes, I got the girl, I got the TV show, I got Beach Boys. But I wanted a family. The most important thing I hadn’t done.”

Stamos was referring to his gig where he would play with the Beach Boys, while the “girl” was his first wife, model Rebecca Romijn, who he was married to from 1998 to 2005. The actor later went on to marry actress Caitlin McHugh in 2018 with who he shares a son. “It all just came around,” Stamos said.

During his interview with Geist, he also spoke about the death of his Full House co-star, Bob Saget, who passed away in January 2022 at the age of 65.

He reflected on the last dinner they had together before he died, and how it had taught him to focus more on the present rather than the future. “Well, we’re always in a hurry to go somewhere next,” Stamos told Geist.

“You never think: ‘This is the last time I’m going to see my best friend or that this was going to be the last picture we’re going to take,’” he continued. “But he was somehow - he was everything that I wanted Bob to be at that moment. He was calm and he listened, and he didn’t talk about himself that much.”