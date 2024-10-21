Veteran BBC presenter John Stapleton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



John Stapleton has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The broadcaster, 78, who is known for presenting programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour, made the announcement on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Often, the disease can become more severe over time.

Speaking to his son, presenter Nick Stapleton, the broadcaster said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years, and it’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly if people are constantly saying to you, sorry, what did you say? And you have to repeat yourself time and time and time again.”

He added: “I’m fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being [positive].”

Nick said it was “early days” of his father’s diagnosis and added that Stapleton is “still fairly independent”.

He continued: “Nonetheless, I want to start these conversations now, to get some potentially difficult topics out in the open and make it easier for later on.”

open image in gallery John Stapleton and his son Nick on ‘Morning Live' ( BBC )

While speaking about his diagnosis on Morning Live, Stapleton revealed his mother also had Parkinson’s and he is now experiencing similar mobility problems to her.

“The fact that I’ve had an early diagnosis, the fact that I’ve seen what happened to my mother firsthand is all a big bonus in many ways,” he said. “It enables me to look at it practically, realistically and plan sensibly for the future.”

Georgina Jones, a senior care advisor for Parkinson’s UK appeared on the programme to give Nick advice on how to speak to his father about needing care in the future as his symptoms worsen.

“It’s trying to talk about what support someone might need rather than what care they might need; starting with what they would like and what they’re struggling with,” she said.

open image in gallery TV-AM presenters Nick Owen, Anne Diamond, Stapleton and Wincey Willis in the studio in 1984 ( PA )

“There’s all kinds of equipment that people might need in their home. And those kinds of small steps will then build up to something more major, decisions about if someone needed to sell their home, they needed to move, etc.”

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Stapleton following his announcement. “One of the finest broadcasters in my lifetime, sad to hear this and sending best wishes,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“A brilliant broadcaster,” another fan added.