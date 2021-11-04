Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has said that he was advised not to “be too gay” by people close to him.

Former Bake Off winner Whaite became the first male Strictly contestant to perform with a same-sex dance partner earlier this year, during the popular reality show’s ongoing 19th series.

He performs with partner Johannes Radebe, and recently discussed the feat with Attitude magazine.

Whaite said: “I was honoured, of course, because not only had I wanted to do Strictly ever since I saw it when I was a little boy… but also, as soon as I found out, I felt a little bit anxious.

“I knew that it was an important thing to do, that it was hopefully going to change the way TV is, change the way that children feel when they watch TV – it’s massive – but I was expecting to get a lot of hate, like [people] sliding into the DMs and saying, ‘you’re disgusting’, and that kind of thing.”

Stipulating that he didn’t want to name anyone, Whaite said there were “people in my life” who told him not to be “too gay”.

"I was at a wedding once, for example, and I was dancing my little heart out, and this person said to me, 'don’t be too camp, don’t be too gay', as though it was a bad thing,” he said.

Strictly continues at 6.45pm on Saturday (6 November) on BBC One.