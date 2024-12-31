Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tributes are pouring in for the pioneering radio DJ and BBC presenter Johnnie Walker, who has died aged 79.

Born Peter Dingley, Walker was a former pirate radio DJ who began his career with the BBC in 1969.

In October the veteran DJ announced his retirement from radio, following a career spanning almost 60 years, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

His wife, Tiggy Walker said she “couldn’t be more proud” of her husband and “how he kept broadcasting almost to the end and with what dignity and grace he coped with his debilitating lung disease”.

BBC director general Tim Davie described Walker as a “pop radio pioneer and champion of great music”, adding: “No-one loved the audience as much as Johnnie, and we loved him back.”

On social media, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant wrote: “so long Johnnie Walker, all across the years ..a defender and gatekeeper of great musical taste .. a cool, kind man who kept the bar high for all of us who loved him ….”

Johnnie Walker, who has died at 79, remembered as a ‘lovely man and great DJ’ ( PA Archive )

Walker’s fellow BBC presenter Ken Bruce wrote: “So sorry to hear the news about the great Johnnie Walker. Not only was he a wonderful broadcaster but also a man of great personal strength and kindness.”

The singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading thanked Walker for his longtime support, writing: “RIP Johnnie Walker and thank you. Thank you for all you did for my music and the many other musicians you brought to the public’s attention. I loved talking with you on your shows. I will miss you. You will be very missed by many x”

Waterboys frontman Mike Scott also paid tribute, writing: “That lovely man and great DJ Johnnie Walker has passed over. Travel on well, Pirate J. Radio Heaven just got a lot better.”

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross recalled: “The first great interview we ever got on radio was from Johnnie Walker and I’m still grateful. More than that, it was on his lunchtime show I first heard Born To Run, Doctor Wu and Misstra Know It All. Rest in peace Johnnie.”

BBC Radio 2’s Pick of the Pops presenter Mark Goodier added: “So much love on the air @BBCRadio2 for Johnnie Walker - Very few people broadcast with the integrity and passion that Johnnie did. I first listened to Johnnie in 1971. So grateful to have been a colleague and a friend. [Bob Harris, the presenter who announced Walker’s death] doing absolutely the best job. RIP Johnnie.”

Tony Blackburn, who also found fame on pirate radio station Radio Caroline, wrote: “Very sad that Johnnie Walker has passed away today. He was a nice man and a fine broadcaster. R.I.P.”

DJ and journalist Mike Read also praised Walker’s taste in music, writing: “The great Johnnie Walker....Once a pirate always a pirate! Loved his music. Always fought his corner. Never rolled over. An inspiration to so many. Cue: Duane Eddy...’Because They’re Young....’”

Carol Challis, wife of the late Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis, recalled visiting Radio Caroline and wrote: “I can’t bloody bear it. Not Johnnie Walker When I stayed at Radio Caroline in Amsterdam in the 1960s he was so kind to me and just the sweetest man. Crying now for him,and my lost youth,I suppose. Rest easy Johnnie.”