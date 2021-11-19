The acrimonious breakdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage will be the subject of a new two-part documentary.

Streaming service Discovery Plus announced today (19 November) that it had commissioned the project, which is entitled Johnny vs Amber.

The documentary will “tell the story of the breakdown” of Depp and Heard’s relationship, including “how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade”.

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. In November last year, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, which labelled him a “wife beater”.

According to the announcement, the series will tell the story from two “polarised perspectives”: one representing Depp’s account of events, and the other representing Heard’s.

Johnny vs Amber will feature interviews with people “close to the pair” as well as Depp and Heard’s lawyers, alongside footage and audio recordings taken by the couple themselves.

Depp is currently suing Heard for libel over an article she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic violence, but did not mention her abuser by name.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims that Heard had doctored photographic evidence to make it seem as though he had assaulted her.

The judge rejected Mr Depp's characterisation of Ms Heard as a 'gold-digger'

Earlier this month, a court ruled that Depp’s legal team could have an expert examine Heard’s phone to determine if the photographs were fabricated.

In response, Heard’s attorney stated: “Amber Heard remains willing and able to support the authenticity of her evidence, and her IT forensics expert has cooperated in this effort.

“In sharp contrast, Mr Depp has been unable to produce even the audio tapes from which he leaked a partial out-of-context portion, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence.”

