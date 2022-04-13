Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle
Former ‘GMB’ host accused the divorced couple of ‘playing the victim’
Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.
A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.
Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.
Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a “wife beater”.
In an opinion column for the New York Post, Morgan wrote: “I can honestly say that the number of f***s I give about this shamelessly deluded and self-obsessed pair of whiny wastrels could be written on the back of Mycoplasma genitalium, the planet’s smallest living organism.”
Later in the piece, he wrote: “Depp and Heard hate each other with a passion that makes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt look like an ad for loving harmony. At the heart of this hatred lies one indisputable fact: They’re both supreme narcissists.”
The divisive ex-Good Morning Britain host accused the pair of “playing the victim at a time when there are millions of real victims suffering from war, a killer virus, and crippling rises in the cost of living”.
You can follow live updates on the Johnny Depp legal battle here.
