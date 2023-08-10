Johnny Hardwick, voice actor who played Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, dies aged 64
Hardwick played conspiracy theorist character for over a decade
Johnny Hardwick, the voice actor behind King of the Hill’s Dale Gribble, has died aged 64, the Austin, Texas coroner’s office confirmed on Thursday (10 August).
A cause of death is pending per the coroner’s investigation.
Austin native Hardwick lent his voice to the conspiracy theorist character for 258 episodes of the long-running animated sitcom.
He served as a staff writer, story editor, and producer for the show as well, winning an Emmy Award in 1999 for his role in production.
King of the Hill, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, follows the life of Texas man Hank Hill (Judge), his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and teenage son Bobby (Pamela Adlon).
