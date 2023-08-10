Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Hardwick, the voice actor behind King of the Hill’s Dale Gribble, has died aged 64, the Austin, Texas coroner’s office confirmed on Thursday (10 August).

A cause of death is pending per the coroner’s investigation.

Austin native Hardwick lent his voice to the conspiracy theorist character for 258 episodes of the long-running animated sitcom.

He served as a staff writer, story editor, and producer for the show as well, winning an Emmy Award in 1999 for his role in production.

King of the Hill, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, follows the life of Texas man Hank Hill (Judge), his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and teenage son Bobby (Pamela Adlon).

