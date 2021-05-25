Johnny Knoxville says Jackass star Bam Margera needs help as director files restraining order

Jackass star Bam Margera has had a temporary restraining order filed against him by franchise director Jeff Tremaine.

The filing, reported by TMZ, comes in the wake of a GQ interview with fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who said of Margera: “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs... We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it.”

Earlier this year, Mr Margera told TMZ that he'd been fired from the upcoming Jackass 4 film for refusing to follow through with contract-mandated rehab. Mr Margera has been in and out of rehab a number of times for substance abuse.

Though it is unclear what prompted the restraining order, it comes a few days after Mr Margera posted a video tearing into Mr Knoxville and Mr Tremaine, who he said “betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me” and “strung me along like a f***ing puppet”.

Fellow Jackass star Steve-O, who has dealt with his own history of addiction, responded on social media, writing that Mr Knoxville and Mr Tremaine “are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life... Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple”.

In the same GQ interview, Mr Margera reasserted that he’d been fired from the movie for breaking his contract. “It hurts my heart,” he said, “because I’ve waited 10 years for this.”

Margera starred in the original MTV series, which ran from 2000 to 2002, and he appeared in the previous three Jackass films.