General Hospital star Johnny Wactor shot and killed during suspected theft

Johnny Wactor, a soap actor best known for his work on General Hospital, has been shot and killed during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old was shot at around 3am on Saturday by three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, the Los Angeles police department said.

Police said they responded to a call at around 3.25am in the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, and moved Wactor to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled in a vehicle and no arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“Johnny Wactor was an extraordinary actor and friend,” Wactor’s agent Sarabeth Schedeen told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The world’s light has dimmed today. Among his many enviable gifts were generosity, dedication, discipline, empathy and a perseverance beyond compare.

“Additionally he was an athlete’s athlete. Pushing himself hard physically as he did personally and professionally.”

“In a roller coaster industry and our many years together he rode life’s ups and downs with optimism and grace. Johnny stood for moral greatness in all areas. He is a profound loss to all who worked with him and knew him.”

Wactor was known for playing Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, appearing in 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022.

In a statement issued on Sunday on social media, General Hospital paid tribute, writing, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing.

“He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

General Hospital stars Parry Shen and Jon Lindstrom also posted messages on X, with Shen writing: “Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck.”

Lindstrom wrote: “When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world.”

Ashton Arbab, who played Wactor’s son on General Hospital, wrote on his social media: “Absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, a inspiration on and off set and a one of a kind actor. His talents always surprised me and allowed me to learn so much from the craft just by watching his work. I am forever grateful for the time I got to spend and work with him.”

Born in 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, Wactor made his television debut on Lifetime drama series Army Wives in 2007, and went on to appear in guest roles in shows like The OA, Station 19, Agent X, Criminal Minds, and Westworld.