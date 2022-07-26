JoJo Siwa has labelled Full House star Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

In a viral TikTok video, posted Sunday (24 July), the Dance Moms alum can be seen quickly flashing photos of celebrities alongside the categories “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.

Underneath the first heading, “The rudest celebrity I’ve ever met,” Siwa turns her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Cameron Bure wearing a sleeveless maroon turtleneck on set of Fuller House.

The 46-year-old actor is best known for her role as DJ Tanner on the 1987 sitcom and its 2016 follow-up.

It’s unclear when Siwa’s allegedly unpleasant interaction with Cameron Bure occurred, however, Siwa did attend the Fuller House premiere in 2016.

The actor later appeared to respond to the accusation by posting a Bible verse on her Instagram Story.

The Independent has contacted Cameron Bure’s representatives for comment.

Next, Siwa revealed Zendaya as her “celebrity crush”, followed by Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celebrity she’s met, and Elton John as the “coolest”.

She ends the video by exposing the cartoon character Spongebob as the celebrity “that did me dirty”.

Earlier this year, Siwa fans accused Nickelodeon of homophobia after the pop star had said she wasn’t invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.

Shortly after, Siwa, who came out as LGBT+ in 2021, announced she was back together with her girlfriend Kylie Prew.