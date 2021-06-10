JoJo Siwa has opened up about her decision to change up her trademark hair style.

In an interview with Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri this week, the former Dance Moms contestant and YouTube personality talked about how when she turned 18, she ditched her usual high ponytail and hair bow, a decision she called “difficult”.

“It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade,” Siwa said, according to People.

Also in the conversation, held during Instagram and Facebook's Creator Week, Siwa’s mother asked her if it changing her style was more difficult than coming out as LGBT+.

“I was like, ‘It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different,’” Siwa replied.

“The bow is still a part of my life,” Siwa said. “I still love bows, I forever will. They’re who I am, but maybe I won’t wear it every day.”

In January, Siwa publicly announced she was a member of the LGBT+ community, saying she's the happiest she's “ever been”. She is currently dating Kylie Prew.

In an April cover story with People, Siwa said of her sexuality, “I've known since I was little.”

Her mother added, “I did too. A mother knows.”

She creator also told the magazine that as far as labels go, she feels most comfortable being called gay or queer.

“I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool,” she said, adding, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”