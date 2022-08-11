Mad Men fans celebrate Jon Hamm’s return to TV drama in The Morning Show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mad Men fans have celebrated the news that Jon Hamm is returning to TV dramas with a role in The Morning Show.

The actor won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for his performance as Don Draper in AMC’s hit period drama.

However, since Mad Men ended in 2015, Hamm has focussed primarily on his film career, also taking up recurring roles in TV comedies such as 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Good Omens.

Yesterday (10 August), it was announced that Hamm would be joining the cast of the high-budget Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

Starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon, Hamm will play a “corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA”, the fictional TV network at the centre of the series.

Mad Men fans celebrated the news on social media, with many eager for Hamm to return to the format where many believe he delivered his best work.

“I hope he brings some Don Draper,” one person wrote.

Another quipped: “Following the casting of Jon Hamm in The Morning Show, let’s keep this going: Vincent Kartheiser in Succession, John Slattery in Severance, Jared Harris in Ted Lasso... Let’s spread those mad men like they’re butter and TV is bread.”

Jon Hamm pictured in May 2022 (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

“Don Draper on TMS is the best news I’ve seen all day,” someone else wrote. “Love @TheMorningShow LOVE Jon Hamm.”

“I’m a huge fan of The Morning Show. It got better and better and Jon Hamm should be a brilliant addition to an already strong cast. Intrigued to see his exact role in the show,” commented another person.

In addition to his role on The Morning Show, Hamm is also set to star in the forthcoming fifth season of the hit FX series Fargo.