Jon Kay: Pigeon defecates on BBC Breakfast presenter live on air
They say it’s supposed to bring good luck...
Jon Kay has only been a regular presenter on BBC Breakfast for a week, but he’s already caught the attention of viewers.
On Monday’s (18 July) episode of the morning news show, Kay was defecated on by a pigeon live on air.
The amusing incident occurred as he was speaking with Carol Kirkwood, the show’s weather presenter.
“Have you got a tip for removing bird poo from a linen jacket?” Kay said. “Because I’ve just been splatted by a pigeon.”
The camera then showed a close up of Kay’s jacket, where the stain is clearly visible.
“Try one of these wet wipe things,” Kirkwood replied. “It might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few.”
“It could get messy, couldn’t it?” Kay added. “I’m slightly anxious about doing this. I’ve also got another jacket, maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the dry cleaners a bit later.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that Kay would be joining BBC Breakfast, in the role previously held by Dan Walker.
Kay now hosts the programme from Monday to Wednesday alongside Sally Nugent.
Walker has replaced Sian Williams on Channel 5’s news programme.
