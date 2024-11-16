Father Ted star Jon Kenny dies aged 66
The comedian passed away in Ireland after undergoing cancer treatment
Irish actor and comedian Jon Kenny has died aged 66.
The Father Ted star passed away at Galway Clinic on Friday (15 November) his wife Margy confirmed.
Kenny suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma when he was in his 40s but had made a full recovery. However, the much-loved comedian announced in 2020 his cancer had returned.
Speaking on the Oliver Callan show on RTÉ this year, he said: “I was diagnosed… the cancer came back. I had it there again. I had it about three years ago, four years ago so I had some operation to remove some of my left lung and that was good. Good luck to that.”
“But didn’t the f****r come back again on my left lung again. I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working so I’ve been grand,” he continued.
“But just in the middle of it all then, just for the craic of it, you know when you’re getting on with things and after I had my second chemo, didn’t I get told I had heart failure. Just to throw that in the mix like… a nice little cocktail of things to be getting on with.”
