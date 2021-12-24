Jon Snow appears in credits of final Channel 4 News show as ‘mentor’, ‘moral compass’ and ‘friend’
‘We’re all so happy and proud to have worked with you Jon,’ message read
Channel 4 News paid a sweet tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of his last show as presenter.
On Thursday (23 December), the broadcast journalist hosted Channel 4’s flagship news programme for one final time as he stepped down from the role after 32 years.
Signing off, Snow, 74, said that it had been “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.
As the credits rolled on his final news bulletin, a number of eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter noticed that Snow was the only name listed, having been named as a “voice”, “mentor”, “leader”, “inspiration”, “driving force”, “moral compass” and “friend”.
“We’re all so happy and proud to have worked with you Jon,” the message read. “We stand on your shoulders, thank you.”
“Nice tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of #C4News,” one tweet read.
“So moving to watch the tributes to Jon Snow as he retires from @Channel4News. One of the best, he’ll be sadly missed. Love the end credits.........” another commenter wrote.
Concluding his last episode at Channel 4 News, Snow said: “It’s been wonderful and so rewarding after so long at the coalface of news.
“But in the end ... I am nothing in this studio without the significant and skilled technical and journalistic teams that, night after night, ensure that Channel 4 News comes to you. The joy of working here is those teams and their skills, technicians and journalists.
