Jon Stewart hits out at Aaron Rodgers over anti-vaccine stance

Jon Stewart has hit out at NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

During the opening monologue of the Stand Up for Heroes charity event, Stewart criticised the Green Bay Packers star for saying he was “immunised” despite having never been vaccinated and later testing positive for coronavirus.

Stewart joked that Rodgers, as an NFL quarterback, should be able to understand “the concept of protection”.

The former host of The Daily Show continued: “There is good news on the pandemic. I was talking to my doctor, Aaron Rodgers, and it looks good. It’s almost over. He read something in a bathroom.”

He quipped: “How the f*** does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection? Prevention and protection!”

Rodgers attracted widespread criticism after he tested positive for Covid last week. It was revealed that he had not been vaccinated against the virus despite previously stating at a press conference that he was “immunised”.

Rodgers has also endorsed the use of “homeopathic” treatments instead of the medically safe vaccines. The 37-year-old has cited Joe Rogan as part of the reason he chose not to get vaccinated.

Rodgers missed Green Bay’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (7 November) because he was in isolation. He will be out of action for a minimum of 10 days.

Aaropn Rodgers COVID Football (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes event also featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile and Nikki Glaser.