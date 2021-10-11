Jon Stewart says cancel culture isn’t real: ‘People that talk about it never shut up about it’
‘There’s more speech now than ever before’
Jon Stewart has said he doesn’t believe in the concept of “cancel culture” and views it as a culture of “relentlessness” instead.
The late-night host discussed the topic during a remote chat with New Yorker editor David Remnick on Sunday night, as part of the New Yorker Festival.
“People that talk about cancel culture never seem to shut the f*** up about it,” Stewart said according to The Hill.
He noted that “there’s more speech now than ever before”, adding: “The internet has democratised criticism.
“What do we do for a living, we talk s***, we criticise, we postulate, we opine, we make jokes – and now other people are having their say. And that’s not cancel culture, that’s relentlessness.
“We live in a relentless culture. And the system of the internet and all those other things are incentivized to find the pressure points of that and exacerbate it.”
Stewart’s new late-night show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, began airing on 30 September on Apple TV+ and will return on 14 October with a new episode.
Prior to this, Stewart hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015. Trevor Noah currently hosts the programme.
