Jon Stewart has said he doesn’t believe in the concept of “cancel culture” and views it as a culture of “relentlessness” instead.

The late-night host discussed the topic during a remote chat with New Yorker editor David Remnick on Sunday night, as part of the New Yorker Festival.

“People that talk about cancel culture never seem to shut the f*** up about it,” Stewart said according to The Hill.

He noted that “there’s more speech now than ever before”, adding: “The internet has democratised criticism.

“What do we do for a living, we talk s***, we criticise, we postulate, we opine, we make jokes – and now other people are having their say. And that’s not cancel culture, that’s relentlessness.

“We live in a relentless culture. And the system of the internet and all those other things are incentivized to find the pressure points of that and exacerbate it.”

Stewart’s new late-night show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, began airing on 30 September on Apple TV+ and will return on 14 October with a new episode.

Prior to this, Stewart hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015. Trevor Noah currently hosts the programme.