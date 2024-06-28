For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jon Stewart tore into both candidates after the first presidential debate of the 2024 election on Thursday.

The Daily Show host presented a live election special titled Indecision 2024: The First Presidential Debate: America Watches Through Its Fingers on Comedy Central.

“We just watched what you watched,” he said in disbelief at the start of the show.

During the 90-minute debate, former President Donald Trump continued to spout lies and falsehoods while President Joe Biden sputtered and stumbled over his words.

“Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs,” Stewart joked.

“As much of it as they can get. If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems, and in one of the candidates’ cases, improve their truthfulness, morality and malignant narcissism, then suppository away. They should take whatever magical drugs can kick their brains into gear, because this ain’t Olympic swimming,” he added.

open image in gallery Jon Stewart encouraged both candidates to start using performance-enhancing drugs after the first presidential debate of the 2024 election ( Comedy Central )

During the show, Stewart showed his live studio audience various cringeworthy clips from the CNN debate, including Biden saying he “beat Medicare.”

“Anybody can f*** up... talking,” Stewart joked of the gaff. “I’m sure it’s not something that, repeated throughout the debate, is causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin.”

The comedian also took aim at the president’s gormless expressions while Trump was talking: “A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.” The bit was a reference to the Constitutional amendment regarding the process of replacing a president due to death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

“While Biden was preparing at Camp David – for a week! – did anyone mention he would also be on camera,” Stewart added.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Democrats appeared in “deep panic” from early on in the debate as Biden appeared frail and quiet. In post-debate analysis, CNN pundits even spoke of the possibility that he should step down as the party’s candidate.

Vice President Kamala Harris told the network: “It was a slow start, that’s obvious to everyone. I’m talking about the choice in November.”

She said the choice is between “the destruction of democracy” or to “continue on a course that’s about strengthening America’s economy.”

Occasionally, Biden was able to make a few hits on Trump as the twice-impeached former president repeatedly lied. At one point, Biden attacked Trump for reportedly calling veterans “losers” and “suckers.”

“My son was not a loser, was not a sucker,” he said in reference to his son Beau Biden, who served in the US military and who died of glioblastoma. “You’re the sucker, you’re the loser.”

Follow along with live reactions and analysis from the presidential debate here