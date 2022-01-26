Jonah Hill has joked that Baby Yoda is responsible for his black eye.

The Superbad star showed off a black eye in an Instagram post that he shared today (26 January). In the caption, he clarified that the injury is “from my surfboard”.

“It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out,” he wrote. “That being said I do officially challenge Baby Yoda to a @verzuztv battle.”

The actor quipped: “And @disneyplus definitely did NOT pay me to protect the fact that one of their marquee stars has a big mouth and would definitely catch hands if he didn’t sucker punch me with his little green fist.”

Hill first spoke about his feud with the adorable Star Wars character during an interview with W Magazine.

The 38-year-old told the publication that his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio had “made me watch The Mandalorian”.

“It was like, ‘Baby Yoda was so cute’ but I just didn’t give a f*** because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

Hill’s take on the popular Star Wars series went viral when Variety published an article titled “Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch The Mandalorian but ‘I Didn’t Give a F***’”.

The piece was accompanied by a split image of Hill and the little green character.

Hill shared a screenshot of the article, joking that the publication is “trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda”.

“I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week,” he quipped.

“We may not be text every day type of friends, and yes COVID put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on the matter!”