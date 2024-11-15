Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jonathan Bailey has said anybody over the age of 40 should have to watch Heartstopper on Netflix.

The Wicked star, 36, cameoed in the queer drama adapted from Alice Oseman’s graphic novel as Jack Maddox, a famous academic who schoolboy Charlie (Joe Locke) has a crush on.

Upon its release in 2022 Heartstopper, which follows Charlie’s blossoming love life, was praised by fans for giving queer characters a joyful story often only portrayed in heterosexual romcoms.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bailey, who came out publicly in 2018, said: “Heartstopper seems to allow people to feel catharsis and to feel a sort of melancholic sort of nostalgia for what could have been.”

He reflected: “I was feeling all of those things anyway…I would be really proud of myself if I could be a part of that as my younger self. Everyone above the age of 40 should be forced to watch it.”

Bailey admitted he “sort of wedged” himself into the role of Jack Maddox for season three of the show because he was “so moved” by the first two seasons and Oseman’s graphic novel.

The Fellow Travelers actor added of the show’s cast: “I think they’re brilliant. I remember seeing all of them speak to their own experiences and being like, ‘My God, they’re so erudite and grounded and thoughtful and kind and compassionate in their answers.’”

open image in gallery Jonathan Bailey in ‘Heartstopper’ season three ( Netflix )

Bailey reflected on his experience of publicly coming out as gay in an interview with GQ in 2022.

He recalled how one of his actor friends was told by a media boss in the early days of his career: “There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.”

The Bridgerton star subsequently concealed his sexuality. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through," he explained of his decision.

“So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.”

open image in gallery Kit Connor and Joe Locke in ‘Heartstopper' ( Samuel Dore/Netflix )

However, in his early 20s, Bailey decided to come out regardless of his career. “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this,’” he said.

“I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

When Bailey won the Critics Choice award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the queer political drama Fellow Travelers in January he dedicated the gong to the LGBTQ+ community.

open image in gallery Bailey and Matt Bomer in ‘Fellow Travelers’ ( Paramount+ )

“LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden,” he said. “They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that followed.

“So I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.

“To all the people who lost their lives and loves in the ’80s and ’90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surrounds us, this is for you.”