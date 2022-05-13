Jonathan Goodwin: Britain’s Got Talent star shares a positive message while using his wheelchair in a field
Retired stuntman told fans to ‘never assume you can’t do something’
Jonathan Goodwin has shared an encouraging message about self-belief in a new video to fans.
The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant was seriously injured in an accident in 2021.
He was performing a trick in which he planned to escape from a straight jacket while hanging upside down between two cars, suspended 30 feet in the air.
However, the cars were released prematurely and Goodwin was crushed between them.
As a result, the now-retired stuntman broke several bones, including his spine, shoulder blades and legs. He has used a wheelchair ever since.
On Friday (13 May), Goodwin posted a video of himself to social media that showed him in a green open space.
“I’m in a field, which I know is random,” Goodwin began the short clip.
After panning the camera around to show how “beautiful” and “gorgeous” his surroundings were, he explained that the purpose of the video was to prove that he could achieve more than he’d initially thought possible.
“I thought that I would never be able to come to a place like this in a wheelchair,” Goodwin said to the camera.
“‘How do you do that? How do you get through a stile or a kissing gate?’ And then I passed one and thought I’ll give it a go. And it was actually easy.”
After showing a wheelchair modification that helps him “deal with a little bit of rough terrain”, Goodwin concluded the video with a motivational quote: “Never assume you can’t do something; give it a go.”
Since posting the video, Goodwin has received uplifting comments from fans and supporters, praising the positivity of his message.
“Absolutely LOVE this – so brilliant and the message just brightened my day,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another commented: “‘Give it a go’ are great words to live by.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies