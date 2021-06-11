Jonathan Pryce and Prue Leith are among the cultural figures to be recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Game of Thrones star Pryce, who will star as Prince Philip in the forthcoming fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown, has been honoured with a knighthood for services to drama and charity.

The actor, who will appear opposite Imelda Staunton in Netflix’s royal drama, said: “That the UK continues to honour those that work in the arts acknowledges the great contribution artists make to the way we live our lives.

“After almost 50 years as an actor I am proud to think that the work and ideals that I have shared with my friends and colleagues is being honoured in this way.”

It’s believed that Buckingham Palace was willing to overlook that fact that Pryce’s Game of Thrones character, the High Sparrow, was responsible for arresting and imprisoning two female monarchs in the HBO drama.

Damehoods are awarded to The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, choreographer Arlene Phillips and pianist Imogen Cooper.

Elsewhere, CBEs are given to singer Lulu, photographer Martin Parr and prog rock musician Rick Wakeman, while Skunk Anansie lead singer Skin, actress and writer Lolita Chakrabarti, and cellist and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber receive OBEs.

Actor Ruth Wilson, reggae maestro Dennis Bovell, and singers Alison Moyet and Englebert Humperdinck are the recipients of MBEs.

The birthday honours take place to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday on 12 June.