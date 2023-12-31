Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jools Holland is back once again this New Year’s Eve with his Annual Hootenanny, bringing viewers the best music from a mix of the biggest stars.

The knees-up has become a time-honoured tradition in the UK’s New Year TV lineup, with Ed Sheeran, Haim, and Stormzy among those to perform in recent years, but who will be taking to the stage for this edition?

Here’s everything we know…

What time is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny on?

The fun kicks off at 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 31 December 2023.

Who’s in the Hootenanny 2023 line-up?

Rock legend Rod Stewart will make his Hootenanny debut this year, and will be joined by other favourites from Joss Stone and Olivia Dean to Paul Jones, PP Arnold, Raye, Sugababes and The Mary Wallopers.

Rod Stewart performing at ‘Hootenanny’ (BBC Studios / Michael Leckie)

We will also see performances from Boogie Woogie Queen and powerhouse vocalist Ruby Turner.

As is tradition, the Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards will feature just as the clock strikes midnight to perform their rendition of “Auld Lang Syne”.

The BBC has also said Holland will hear from comedians, actors and more stars from among the audience about their predictions and resolutions for 2024.

What else is airing on New Year’s Eve?

Over on BBC One, from 11.30pm to midnight, and 12:10am to 12:40am, will be the Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve concert.

Astley is following in the footsteps of Robbie Williams, Alicia Keys and Sam Ryder, having been chosen to play the concert shown annually either side of the midnight fireworks on BBC One.