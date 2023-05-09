Who is I’m a Celebrity South Africa contestant Jordan Banjo?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity is back for a new All Stars edition, set in South Africa.

The show sees a number of prominent past contestants return to the series for another set of challenges.

Phil Tufnell, Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder are among the faces competing in the series.

ITV has claimed that the new locale will provide “bigger” and “tougher” challenges in a “harsher and more unforgiving” environment.

Also among the names announced to compete was dancer Jordan Banjo.

Here’s a brief breakdown of Banjo’s life and career, as well as what he’s said about appearing on I’m a Celebrity for the second time...

Banjo, 30, is best known as part of the street dance group Diversity, who won Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009.

He featured on the 16th season of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in 2016, and was the fourth contestant to leave the jungle.

Banjo subsequently worked on Dancing on Ice, and co-hosted The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon. In 2021, he was the first contestant to be unmasked on ITV’s The Masked Dancer.

‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestant Jordan Banjo (ITV)

He is also the brother of fellow Diversity member Ashley Banjo.

Speaking ahead of his return to I’m a Celebrity, Banjo said: “A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!

“You know Ant, Dec and the team will push the boat out, make it bigger, better and get you to do some even more crazy things!”

He added: “My fear of snakes is even worse now but at the same time, it will also be exciting.”

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.