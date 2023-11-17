Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordan has been crowned the winner of Big Brother 2023.

The 26-year-old lawyer, who is from Scunthorpe, is loved by fans for his sardonic humour and deadpan delivery – and when he was announced as the winner tonight, that persona did not falter. Runner-up Olivia was extremely excited after she heard she had come second place, meanwhile, Jordan remained unphased and simply declared: “I need a drink.”

As he takes home the £100,000 cash prize, let’s take a look back at his best bits…

Jordan – full name Jordan Sangha – became embroiled in chaos when he found himself in a love triangle with doctor Matty and food writer Henry, both of whom he was routinely “flirting” with and even shared a few kisses with Henry in the hot tub.

After sharing some intimate moments with Henry, Jordan shrugged it off and continued to insist that their relationship was merely “platonic with kisses”.

It was unclear which housemate Jordan liked more, but as the series went on, he made his feelings towards Henry known as they grew closer. The pair later revealed that they are planning a romantic holiday to both New York and Florence post-Big Brother.

In the Big Brother: Late and Live episode after the final, Jordan revealed further romantic plans with Henry.

“Henry and I made a promise, that whoever wins, we’d go to a five-star hotel.... somewhere decent, you know,” he said, before joking: “Twin room, of course.”

Big Brother’s Jordan during some downtime (Big Brother/ITV)

Jordan celebrated his 26th birthday in the Big Brother house, and at the time he joked he was “heading on 56.”

But it was being “disillusioned with life” that encouraged Jordan to sign up for the competition.

“I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I’m interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother,” he said in his entry interview. “I don’t really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.”

Jordan, who has a penchant for floral shirts, said that his family and friends would describe him as “flippant” and “sarcastic”.

Jordan smiling for his entrance photograph (ITV)

Early on in the series, Jordan admitted that he is aware he sounds “posh” but claimed to his fellow housemates that he cultivated his accent while watching Downton Abbey.

“I am a huge fan of Downton Abbey, I watched the show as a child and thought ‘wow, they sound rather nice,’” he said.

“So, I just learned my accent from Downtown Abbey.”

When presenter AJ Odudu asked Jordan what was next after his Big Brother win, he admitted: “Haven’t the foggiest”.