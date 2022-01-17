Jordan Cashmyer, a former star of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, died on Sunday (16 January) aged 26.

Cashmyer appeared in the popular documentary series, which focuses on the challenges facing pregnant teenagers, back in 2014.

The news of her death was announced on Facebook by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer (shared on the account of Jordan’s father, Dennis M Cashmyer Jr).

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of her daughter.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

Variety reports that Cashmyer died in Maryland, though no cause of death has been disclosed.

Cashmyer was featured in 16 and Pregnant, alongside her family and then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor.

Her episode tracked her struggles with unemployment and homelessness after she was rejected by her family, who did not approve of her relationship with Taylor.

Following her 16 and Pregnant appearance, Cashmyer gave birth to a baby girl named Evie.