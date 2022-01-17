Jordan Cashmyer death: 16 and Pregnant star dies aged 26
‘Our hearts are truly broken,’ wrote Cashmyer’s stepmother
Jordan Cashmyer, a former star of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, died on Sunday (16 January) aged 26.
Cashmyer appeared in the popular documentary series, which focuses on the challenges facing pregnant teenagers, back in 2014.
The news of her death was announced on Facebook by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer (shared on the account of Jordan’s father, Dennis M Cashmyer Jr).
“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of her daughter.
“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
Variety reports that Cashmyer died in Maryland, though no cause of death has been disclosed.
Cashmyer was featured in 16 and Pregnant, alongside her family and then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor.
Her episode tracked her struggles with unemployment and homelessness after she was rejected by her family, who did not approve of her relationship with Taylor.
Following her 16 and Pregnant appearance, Cashmyer gave birth to a baby girl named Evie.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies