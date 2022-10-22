Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Jordan Gray stripped naked on Channel 4 as part of the revived special episode of Friday Night Live.

The Eighties comedy series returned for a one-off episode on Friday (21 October) as part of the channel’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Ben Elton was back at the helm, along with former Friday Night Live cast members Enfield, Brand and Julian Clary.

A number of new comedians also appeared on the show, including Gray.

The comic – who is trans – performed a rendition of the song “Better Than You” from her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show Is It A Bird?.

At the end of the song, Gray – who competed on The Voice in 2016 – shouted out: “The best thing about live TV is I can do stupid stuff like this.”

After improvising on the keyboard, she then ran across the stage and stripped completely naked to applause and cheers from the audience, before returning to the keyboard and playing it with her penis.

Gray’s performance was lauded by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs on Twitter, who suggested that she should be the next prime minister.

“#JordanGray just stripped naked mid-song on #FridayNightLive to show off her magnificent boobs and equally magnificent member, with which she played the keyboard as she brought her set to a close and the entire house down,” he tweeted.

“So much more dignified than parliament today. #Jordan4PM.”

On Saturday (22 October) morning, Gray tweeted: “Woke up this morning to the smell of burning gammon. And it is DELICIOUS.”

In a five-star review of Gray’s Fringe show, The Independent’s Isobel Lewis wrote that the moment of nudity was “as shocking as it is hilarious”.

“A friend told me that her mum went into Is it a Bird? with scepticism towards trans issues, but left understanding, for the first time, what the community actually goes through,” the review reads.

“It would be easy to think that Gray’s work is light-hearted, crass and fun – because it is. But it can, and will, change opinions and lives.”