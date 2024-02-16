Jordan North’s Radio 1 replacement revealed as DJ quits Vick Hope show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North is leaving the station’s drivetime slot after ten years – and his replacement has been revealed.

Radio 1 made the announcement on X/Twitter on Friday morning (16 February) in a post saying: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North.

“Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything.”

North, 34, has yet to comment on the news but the BBC have announced that Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing would be taking over alongside Vick Hope on the Going Home show.

He will take over from 4 March and has called the appointment an “absolute dream” after he previously covered for Mollie King on her maternity leave.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: “Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

Jordan North has been a BBC Radio 1 presenter for over ten years (BBC)

During the 2022 challenge, the Burnley presenter raised more than £700,000 for charity as he rowed 100 miles along canals from London to his hometown.

He has presented the drivetime show, which airs on Thursdays between 3:30pm and 6:00pm, with Hope since 2021 after he previously presented weekend shows. He has been a favourite with listeners known for segments such as Judge Jordan, Something Songs and Complete the Year.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He also co-hosts the popular Help I Sexted My Boss podcast with William Hanson.

In 2020, he took part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and finished second after just losing out to Giovanna Fletcher.

Fans reacted badly to the news with one saying: “Well this is ridiculous. No more Radio 1 for me then. I hope he’s moving onto something bigger” and another adding “My week days are going to feel so empty without him. Jordan is my hero and always will be.

“He makes me smile so much and knows how to cheer me up when I’m down. Radio 1 won’t be the same without him and I’ll miss him so much! Praying it’s just a prank tho. Maybe for mega Monday”.