Police have released security footage of Ice T’s friend Joseph Bryan being shot and killed whilst waiting outside a garage.

The footage shows the suspect in the killing talking on the phone before approaching Bryan’s car and then opening fire on the driver.

Bryan was killed near his home in Jackson Heights, Long Island City. The New York Post claim Bryan was shot four times and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

Bryan had recently finished production on Equal Standard, a film which starred his friend Ice T and rap legend Treach from the group Naughty by Nature.

On Friday (20 August), Ice T tweeted that Bryan left behind a wife and a daughter: “MFs Killed my friend last night. I’m not in a good place behind this. He leaves a wife and daughter. Dirty MF’s followed him home and murdered him.”

The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor later tweeted: “People ask what makes you cold. Murder makes you cold, losing friends and family to the streets makes you cold. You can’t tell me s*** about PTSD. How many of your friends have been murdered? It changes you.”

The police also released close-up pictures of the suspect wanted for the homicide and called for anybody with information to get in touch.