Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Josephine Tewson death: Last of the Summer Wine and Keeping Up Appearances actor dies aged 91

Veteran actor has been a familiar presence on screen since the Sixties

Ellie Harrison
Friday 19 August 2022 16:54
<p>Actor Josephine Tewson, who has died at the age of 91, promoting ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ in 1991</p>

Actor Josephine Tewson, who has died at the age of 91, promoting ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ in 1991

(Shutterstock)

Josephine Tewson, star of Keeping Up Appearances and Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 91.

She died on Thursday night (18 August) at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors in Northwood, northeast London, her agent said.

The Hampstead-born star trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1952.

She went on to play small parts in the Sixties TV series Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show, and appeared in sketches with comedians Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker in Hark at Barker and Frost on Sunday.

She also played Edna Hawkins in the first six series of the Eighties and Nineties ITV sitcom Shelley.

Recommended

Tewson was best known for playing Elizabeth Warden, anxious neighbour and reluctant best friend of the stuck-up social climber Hyacinth Bucket in the adored Nineties BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

She collaborated with that show’s writer Roy Clarke again for her famous role as Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010.

‘Last of the Summer Wine’: Howard (Robert Fyfe), Marina (Jean Fergusson) and Miss Davenport (Josephine Tewson)

(BBC)

In an interview with The Independent in 2008, discussing her role in Ronnie Barker’s sitcom Clarence, she said the part was one of the biggest surprises of her career.

“If you’re Julia Roberts or Judi Dench you expect people to write parts for you, but not little old me,” she joked.

Recommended

In 2012, she toured her one-woman show Still Keeping Up Appearances? across the UK.

Paying tribute to the star, Carol Challis, who was married to Tewson’s late co-star John Challis, said: “Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in