Josh Brolin has posed nude to emphasise a point regarding a new project he’s currently filming.

The Avengers: Endgame actor is currently shooting season 2 of TV series Outer Range, in which he plays a Wyoming rancher fighting to keep his land.

Brolin wants fans to know that the new episodes will “take things in a different direction”, and to highlight this, he posted a photo on Instagram showing him wearing no clothes whatsoever – save for a necklace and a cowboy hat.

Outer Range season two had a showrunner overhaul when creator Brian Watkins stepped down following the show’s renewal in October. Charles Murray, whose credits include Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage, is now overseeing the show.

“Prepping for a scene for Outer Range season 2,” Brolin, 55, captioned the nude photo.

He added: “We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are.

“We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set.”

Brolin’s wife, Kathryn, replied: “Oh I thought they weren’t releasing the poster til later this year!!”

Josh Brolin poses nude on Instagram (Instagram)

Outer Range debuted in April 2022. Brolin stars in the show alongside Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Will Patton and Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid.

The series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Brolin recently said he “still owes” his Jonah Hex co-stars, including Megan Fox and John Malkovich, for recruiting them to star in the flop.

The actor will next be seen in Dune: Part Two, which is set to be released in November.