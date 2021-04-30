Reality TV star Josh Duggar has been arrested and faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday (30 April).

Duggar was arrested by US Marshals in northwest Arkansas on Thursday (29 April) and booked into Washington County Jail.

US prosecutors allege Duggar downloaded child sexual abuse images online and had in his possession material depicting sexual abuse of minors under age 12 in 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly”.

“In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime,” the attorneys said in a statement. “But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom – and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

A federal judge set a 5 May detention hearing and a 6 July trial date. If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Several family members released statements on Friday, including Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who called the allegations “very serious” and said they “love Josh and [Josh’s wife] Anna” and “continue to pray for their family”.

Duggar starred on theTLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.