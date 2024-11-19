Josie Gibson reveals who she is backing to win I’m a Celebrity 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Josie Gibson, who finished fourth on I’m a Celebrity 2023, has shared her advice for the new crop of celebrities in the jungle.

The TV host, who will soon be seen on Josie’s Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide, called the series “a real rollercoaster of emotions”.

Gibson told The Independent: “You get a lot of time to think, but they’ve got to think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and you’ve got to try and enjoy it as much as you can. It’s a beautiful place.

“My one tip – be prepared for what you may see in the dunny. I was in there once and I saw this huge black spider. It’s body was bigger than my fist. I had to run out as quick as I could.”

Gibson, who occasionally hosts This Morning, has also revealed which stars she think will do well, including Love Island star Maura Higgins, who is rumoured to be joining the show as a late entrant.

“I’ve always loved Maura,” Gibson said, adding: “I did Cooking with the Stars with her and thought she was really cool. She made me laugh a lot and she’s got a great sense of humour.”

Gibson, mother to six-year-old Reggie, is also a fan of dancer Oti Mabuse – and has offered her advice on how to cope with being away from her baby daughter.

“She’s a really gorgeous girl, got a really lovely warm presence and full of energy. I found it really hard being away from Reg and I really wanted to see him, but he had the time of his life.

She said that the producers “look after your friends and family so well”, stating: “That’s what kept me going. Reg didn’t miss me at all – he got to see quoalas and kangaroos.”

In the run-up to Christmas, Gibson has also teamed up Britain’s biggest bingo site Tombola, for their new “Open for Fun” campaign. They’ve dropped QR codes across the UK, which people can open to reveal hundreds of free prizes. Codes can be found in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool and London.

Josie Gibson has partnered with Tombola for their new ‘Open for Fun’ campaign ( Tombola )

Gibson said: “I’m a big bingo fan. I’ll let you in on a secret – I bought my first car with my bingo winnings.”

The host’s busy schedule doesn’t stop there. She has also been busy filming a luxury travel show for Channel 5, which is out next year.

She said: “I’ve been everywhere and to some really amazing places. It’s all about luxury but we have found some of the best hotels I’ve ever stayed in on a budget, too.”

After a busy 2024, Gibson plans to end the year by spending Christmas at home with Reggie before a bumper-packed 2025.

She said: “I just want to get my pyjamas on, close the door and spend every single second with Reggie.”