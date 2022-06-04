Jubilee: Peep Show fans bemused as ‘Big Suze’ actor makes appearance at royal celebration

‘Sorry why is Big Suze from Peep Show at the Jubilee service?’ one person wrote

Louis Chilton
Saturday 04 June 2022 15:36
Fans of Peep Show have reacted in bemusement after spotting one of its stars during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Sophie Winkleman played “Big Suze”, the sometime girlfriend of Jeremy Usbourne (Robert Webb), on the popular Channel 4 sitcom.

However, many fans of the series were seemingly unaware of Winkleman’s other duties outside acting: she holds the title of Lady Frederick Windsor.

Her husband, prince Frederick Windsor, is a British financial analyst, and the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He is currently 53rd in line to the throne.

As such, Winkelman was seen attending the jubilee event in her capacity as a minor royal.

Peep Show fans noticed the actor during the broadcast of the jubilee celebrations, with many expressing bafflement at her presence.

“Sorry why is Big Suze from Peep Show at the Jubilee service?” one person wrote.

“Still can’t get me head around that being Big Suze,” another wrote.

“Big suze at the platty jubes????” someone else quipped, while another Peep Show fan wrote: “There’s something very British about big Suze from the Peep Show being row 2 in a Royal gig at St Pauls.”

You can follow live updates from the Jubilee concert here.

