Julia Bradbury has said she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will have her left breast removed.

In a new interview, the Countryfile presenter revealed she will have a mastectomy next month so that surgeons can remove a six centimetre tumour.

They will also remove tissue from her lymph nodes so they can find out if the disease has spread to other parts of her body.

Bradbury, 51, discovered the news after having a mammogram in July, a year after finding a lump that proved to be a cluster of benign micro-cysts.

“It is quite good on the scale on cancers,” she told Mail on Sunday. “But as with all tumours, until you are in there you never know.”

Bradbury continued: “As it is I am going to lose my breast. I trust that one day I will look down on it and think that was the fight of my life and I have the ultimate battle scar to prove it.”

The broadcaster urged women to check themselves regularly and to seek help.

Julia Bradbury has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Getty Images)

“We must, must, must check ourselves and seek help,” she said, adding: “Being scared of a diagnosis could be the thing which kills you. So learn what to look for and check, check, check.

“Doctors are experts but only you can press a lump, know how it feels and think you should do something about it.”

Bradbury’s doctors described the tumour as “sizeable”, but do not think the presenter will require chemotherapy.