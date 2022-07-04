Julia Louis-Dreyfus swears in front of Elmo in ‘sweet’ resurfaced Sesame Street blunder
‘Seinfeld’ star appeared on a 1994 episode
A clip of Julia Louis-Dreyfus swearing on Sesame Street in front of Elmo has gone viral.
The Seinfeld star – who played Elaine in the hit sitcom – appeared as a guest on the kid’s show in 1994.
In an outtake from the episode, which was first shared on the Reddit forum Old School Cool, Louis-Dreyfus is seen speaking with characters Elmo and Zoe before the scene begins.
When the take starts, however, Louis-Dreyfus says the wrong name when reciting her line. After realising her mistake, the actor says: “S***.”
Louis-Dreyfus then apologises to the puppets, and Elmo exclaims that she “said a bad word”.
Elmo suggests that the actor pay a “five dollar” fine for saying the curse word, while Zoe demands a nickel.
“You’re going to be a rich muppet at the end of this day,” Louis-Dreyfus tells Elmo.
The Veep star is one of many high-profile actors to have appeared on the long-running series. Others include Robin Williams, Jason Bateman, Beyonce, and Halle Berry.
After being shared to Reddit by user u/MulciberTenebras, the clip has since also gone viral on Twitter.
Viewers praised Elmo and Zoe’s reactions to the “hilarious” moment.
“It’s f***ing hilarious how puppeteers stay in character in beteween takes. It’s a real credit to their craft,” said one person.
Another added: “I love how she’s actually talking to the puppets. It’s so sweet.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies