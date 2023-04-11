Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mexican entertainer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27.

The country’s actors’ guild (La Asociación Nacional de Actores) released a statement on social media announcing his death.

“The Asociación Nacional de Actores mourns the passing of our young member Julián Figueroa,” it wrote.

“Our condolances to his mother, family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.”

According to People magazine, Figueroa died on Sunday (9 April) in Mexico City.

An actor and singer, he had released several records with a band, and was in the process of recording his debut solo album. Recently, he was known for starring in the soap opera Mi camino es amarte.

Figueroa’s mother disclosed on Instagram that died of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

The late musician was the son of late singer Joan Sebastian and actor Maribel Guardia.

On Instagram, Guardia shared a tribute to her son following his death.

“I’m sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately left this plane before us,” she wrote.

According to Guardia, he collapsed on Sunday night in his room, while she was at the theatre.

“When the ambulance and police arrived they found him lifeless, with no traces of violence. The medical report indicates the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” she continued.

“I pray for understanding for the profound pain we are experiencing. I want to talk to everybody who is trying to reach out, but the truth is I don’t have the strength to do it today. I pray for respect and our privacy in this painful moment.

“His funeral will be held in private, next to those closest to him and who loved him most. I appreciate all the messages of support and love.”

Figueroa is survived by his wife Ime Garza, six-year-old son José Julián and siblings José Manuel, Juliana, Zarelea, Marcelina and Joana.