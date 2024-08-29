Netflix star Julian Ortega dies aged 41 after collapsing on a beach

Support truly

Spanish actor Julián Ortega, who appeared in Netflix’s drama series Elite, has died after reportedly experiencing a cardiac arrest on a beach. He was 41.

His death on Sunday (August 25) was confirmed by Spain’s National Union of Actors and Actresses in an obituary earlier this week, which read: “From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends.”

Initial reports about his death had suggested he had drowned, but according to local English-language outlet Olive Press Spain, authorities later confirmed Ortega had gone into cardiac arrest on the shores of Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain.

When paramedics arrived, they spent the next 30 minutes trying to revive him with a defibrillator. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

Ortega starred as the manager of the “La Cabana” restaurant in six episodes of the hit Spanish-language drama Elite’s debut season in 2018. The series continued for a total of eight seasons before concluding in July. The hit show followed a trio of working-class teens whose grievances with their wealthy classmates lead to a murder.

He most recently appeared in the three-season adventure series 4 Estrellas, which premieres its final season next week on September 4. His other film and TV credits included the TV series The Countryside, the miniseries Untameable and the 2018 romcom MyLove Lost.

Since news of Ortega’s death broke, several Spanish actors have paid him tribute, including Silvia Marsó, who called him “a tremendous actor and an upright, honest partner” in an Instagram post. “Absolute sadness,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the two of them.

Fellow actor Jose Gomez-Friha thanked Ortega for “teaching me when I was learning. How patient with me!” adding: “I will always remember you. Thank you. How shameless life is.”

“I am broken with pain, dear colleague,” actor Fernando Tejaro wrote, “what a great actor and what a beautiful person you are, Julian Ortega… fly high, hugs to your father and mother.”

Ortega’s El Pueblo co-star Paco Collado also tweeted his condolences, saying: “It was a great pleasure @julianortega_7 to play your father in @elpuebloserie you left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth, RIP Julian.”

According to IMDb, Ortega had recently completed leading director Damián López Asla’s forthcoming movie Trompeta.