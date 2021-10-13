Julianna Margulies has commented on playing a lesbian on the new season of The Morning Show.

Margulies joined Apple’s hit show for its second season as TV anchor, Laura Peterson.

Asked by Variety if she has any concerns about playing a lesbian, the actor replied: “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay experiences? We’re making assumptions.”

Margulies also acknowledged that there may be some backlash to a straight actor playing a member of the LGBT community: “I know there was some trepidation of ‘will lesbian actresses be angry?’ and I can tell you I would never, ever be angry if a lesbian played a straight woman.”

Margulies also spoke on the conflict on the show between her and Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon’s characters: “The truth is women are more afraid of women, They dress for women. We don’t dress for men. We dress for each other. We want to impress each other much more.”

Whilst a third season of The Morning Show has yet to be given the go-ahead by Apple, Margulies has expressed enthusiasm for returning to do more: “If they want me, I would be back. I would be back in a jiffy.”

Before joining The Morning Show, Margulies has garnered praise for her performances in long-running dramas, ER and The Good Wife.

She has also appeared in movies such as Snakes on a Plane and Stand Up Guys.