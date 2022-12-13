June Brown’s real-life children appear at Dot Cotton funeral in EastEnders

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

June Brown’s real-life children were among the mourners in attendance at Dot Cotton’s funeral in Monday night’s episode of EastEnders (12 December).

The actor, who died aged 95 in April, portrayed the chain-smoking Walford matriarch for 35 years and was one of the most iconic figures on the soap.

In a scene at the character’s funeral in the tribute episode, three of Brown’s children – Nim, Sophie and Billy – could be seen sitting on the same row as Dot’s great-nephew Reiss Colwell (played by Jonny Freeman), as Dot was laid to rest.

After being contacted regarding the episodes surrounding Dot’s death, Brown’s children had asked if they could attend the character’s funeral.

Speaking about the family’s appearance on the show, executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously told RadioTimes.com: “June’s children, Nim, Sophie and Billy, knew how much EastEnders meant to their mother, so much that they requested to attend Dot’s funeral to say their goodbyes, which was absolutely lovely for all of those involved.

“You know, stories were shared throughout the day, which was just gorgeous.”

Other familiar faces from series past returned for Dot’s funeral, including Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), Mary Smith (Linda Davidson), Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt), and Barry Clark (Gary Hailes).

Brown starred in EastEnders from 1985 to 2020.

She was perhaps the soap’s best-known star, and larger-than-life Dot was known for her devout Christian faith and hypochondria, as well as her endless cigarette addiction.