Fans of the late June Brown have been sharing fond memories of the EastEnders star following her death at the age of 95.

Brown portrayed the chain-smoking Dot Cotton in the hit BBC soap from 1985 to 2020.

One clip that many fans have been recirculating stems from the actor’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2013, in which she encounters Lady Gaga.

In the clip, a visibly thrilled Gaga is seen sharing a charming back-and-forth with Brown, who was then in her mid-eighties.

The pair’s on-screen chemistry made for TV dynamite; Brown later spoke glowingly of Gaga and revealed that the singer had even invited her out to a nightclub.

Clips of the Graham Norton episode have been widely shared online, with viewers sharing their affection for the moment.

“June Brown always seemed like such good fun. I will forever love this moment she had with Lady Gaga,” wrote one person.

“So sad to hear of the death of June Brown. I only recently saw this clip of her, and share it so we can remember how witty and warm and vital she was,” wrote another.

“An iconic moment between two icons!” someone else said.

Another fan added: “Bringing back the truly iconic meeting between Gaga and June Brown. RIP HRH.”

Gaga has been celebrated before for her endearing interactions with elderly entertainers.

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, her whispered words of support to co-presenter Liza Minelli were picked up on mic and prompted an outpouring of praise from viewers.