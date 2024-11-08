Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Archers star June Spencer has died, aged 105.

Spencer was best known for playing Peggy Woolley in the BBC 4 Radio show for a total of 62 years, starting with the very first episode in 1951.

The actor left the radio soap three years later to raise her children, but returned in 1962 until her retirement in 2022.

During her nine years off the soap, she was replaced by Thelma Rogers, but returned from 1956 to 1958 to play Rita Flynn.

Spencer’s family shared a statement revealing that Spencer died peacefully in her sleep on Friday (8 November).

“Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years,” the statement read.

Spencer, whose TV credits included Doctors, was praised by her former co-star Graham Seed when she announced her retirement, aged 103, in August 2022. He hailed her “remarkable strength and resilience”.

During Spencer’s time on the soap, her character’s husband Jack Wooley had Alzheimer’s disease, which arrived in 2001 – one year after the death of her real-life husband of 59 years, Roger Brocksom, from the disease. They had two adopted children: son David, who died of alcoholism in 2015, and daughter Ros.

Spencer, who had cared for Brocksom from 1992, said of the storyline during a 2010 appearance on Desert Island Discs: “To start so soon after Roger’s death was hard. It gave me wonderful opportunities as an actress, of course, but it was difficult.

She said that scriptwriters offered her the chance to change elements that “didn’t feel right”, but Spencer rejected this as she found that the scenes were “written beautifully”.

For her services to broadcasting and charity, Spencer was given an OBE in 1991 and a CBE in 2017.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla and June Spencer cut an Archers themed cake during a celebration of the programme’s 70th anniversary ( Getty )

She was given an honorary degree by the University of Nottingham as a Doctor of Letters in 2012 and, two years later, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2014 BBC Audio Drama Awards.

Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya led the tributes to Spencer, calling her “a longstanding presence and companion for Radio 4 listeners during her exceptional run on The Archers”.

He continued: “Many have grown up with June as Peggy and listened as she journeyed through life’s many chapters, with all of its ups and downs. In her later years, her portrayal of a devoted wife caring for a husband with dementia, including their very moving final goodbye, was deeply poignant and powerful radio.

“We send all our love and condolences to June’s family and the many people whose lives she touched.”

open image in gallery Spencer with Archers co-star Arnold Peters in 1990 ( PA )

Howe said that working with Spencer had been “one of the great privileges of my time at the BBC”, adding: “June Spencer wasn’t just a brilliant Peggy Woolley, the ultimate matriarch of Ambridge, but a brilliant actress,” he said.

“I only ever worked with her in radio, but her technique, her precision, her delivery were flawless. One of the cast once remarked that in all her time in the show he had only ever heard her fluff her lines the once.

“She was an actress who revelled in her craft, someone who could score a bullseye with a gently insulting cough as if it were a bon mot from Oscar Wilde.

“She was also a great company member – funny, sharp, warm, never gossipy, but with wonderful stories of the early days of radio drama, self deprecating and a great companion.”