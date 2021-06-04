Jupiter’s Legacy star Josh Duhamel has joked about being “dumped” by Netflix, following news of the show’s cancellation.

The show, adapted from a comic book series by Mark Millar (Kickass) and Frank Quitely, centred on a team of superheroes.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the first season cost the streaming service around $200m (£141m) to produce.

On Instagram, Duhamel shared a shirtless picture of himself as the character Sheldon Sampson, who he played on the show.

“When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there...” he wrote. “What’s up, @hulu?”

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving many fans shocked when Netflix announced earlier this week that the series was finished.

Creator Millar discussed the show’s premature finish, revealing that he planned to continue exploring the series’ universe in other projects.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” he wrote.

“I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to.”

Jupiter’s Legacy can be watched on Netflix now.