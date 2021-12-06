Jussie Smollett trial: Actor says he was “creeped out” by one of his alleged attackers

The former ‘Empire’ actor has taken to the stand today (6 December)

Elizabeth Aubrey
Monday 06 December 2021 22:01
Comments
Prosecutors To Begin Case Against Jussie Smollett In Chicago

The Jussie Smollett case resumed in Chicago today, with the actor taking to the stand to testify in his own defence.

The trial comes almost two years after police alleged that the actor lied about being the victim of a hate crime.

The former Empire actor has repeatedly denied staging an attack on himself, claiming that he was struck by two men who shouted homophobic and racist abuse at him before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him. Details of the alleged crime shocked America, with many public figures coming out in support of Smollett.

However, authorities gathered evidence that argued Smollet had paid two men to stage the attack – an accusation Smollett has denied.

Last week (29 December), a jury was sworn in to the trial, in which Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Recommended

Today (6 December), Smollett took to the stand. His testimony focussed on his relationship with the Osundairo brothers, Ola and Bola, who Smollett accuses of attacking him.

When asked by defence attorney Nenye Uche whether he could trust Ola, Smollett replied, “I knew, I couldn’t” (via CNN). However, he went on to say that he didn’t consider this an issue: “He wasn’t feeling me, it’s fine. Who is he to me? It’s fine.”

“He kind of creeped me out,” he told jurors. “Every time we were around him he didn’t speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off.”

Jussie Smollett Trial

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Smollett then went on to reveal that he viewed Bola as a friend and that that pair began a sexual relationship. He also said Bola would help him get drugs, including cocaine.

Smollett testified that on one occasion on a night out, they got a private room and “did more drugs and like, made out.”

Bola, meanwhile, denied there was a relationship earlier in his testimony.

Smollett’s testimony is ongoing and will continue later today (6 December).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in