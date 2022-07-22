Jump to content
Production on sequel to crime show Justified halted after gun battle crashes set barricades

Production is scheduled to resume on 25 July

Inga Parkel
Friday 22 July 2022 18:59
Comments
<p>Timothy Olyphant </p>

Timothy Olyphant

(FX)

Production on FX’s revival of Western crime drama Justified was halted after a gun battle crashed through the set’s barriers.

Justified: City Primeval, the spin-off of the six-season hit series – originally set in set in Harlan County, Kentucky – will see the action relocate to Detroit.

On Wednesday (20 July), while filming in Chicago near Douglass Park, two cars, whose passengers were engaged in a gunfight, crashed through the set’s barricades, Variety confirmed.

Nobody in the cast or crew was injured in the incident. Production is scheduled to resume on Monday (25 July).

The incident comes only a few days after a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was fatally shot on Tuesday (19 July) on location for the show’s third season in New York.

Justified ran from 2010 to 2015. Adapted from the works of Elmore Leonard, the show starred Timothy Olyphant as a hard-bitten law enforcement officer known for his lethal accuracy when shooting a gun.

Olyphant is set to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens in the new offshoot.

Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colourfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment’s president, said earlier this year.

“To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

