Kailia Posey, one of the stars of the US reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, has died at the age of 16.

The news was announced on Facebook by Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, who also featured in the series.

Toddlers & Tiaras aired on US TV network TLC and followed young children and their guardians as they competed in child beauty pageants.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,’ Gatterman wrote, alongside a picture of her daughter.

“Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

No cause of death was disclosed.

Posey began competing in beauty paegants at the age of three, rising to prominance through her role in Toddlers & Tiaras.

Posey, who turned 16 last week, was best known for a viral GIF taken from one of her appearances, in which she can be seen grinning mischeviously at the camera.

Tributes and condolences poured in on Facebook and on Posey’s Instagram page.

Among these were America’s Got Talent magician Kadan Bart Rockett, who wrote: “Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace.”